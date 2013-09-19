YouTube mobile apps to allow offline viewing

YouTube will be updating its mobile apps to allow users to download videos for a short time.

When your net connection is patchy, or you're using a device that doesn't have a SIM card, such as a Wi-Fi tablet or iPod, you'll soon be able to watch YouTube videos offline. Coming to its mobile apps in November is a feature that will allow you to download videos and store them on your device for a limited time.

YouTube itself hasn't said how long this "limited time" will be, but according to AllThingsD, it will be 48 hours. Google will still run ads on the videos.

The update is just one of a slew of planned roll-outs, according to the company. "This is part of our ongoing updates to give people more opportunities to enjoy videos and channels on YouTube mobile," the YouTube team said in a blog post announcing the update. "Check out the YouTube blog when this launches in November for more details on how this will work for viewers."

YouTube is currently available as a mobile app for iOS and Android.