YouTube says HQ shooting was 'deeply shocking and disturbing'

Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images

The tech world is still reeling from Tuesday's tragic events at YouTube HQ.

Nasim Najafi Aghdam, a 39-year-old resident of San Diego, was identified as the person who opened fire on YouTube's campus, before turning the weapon on herself. In a new statement released Wednesday, the YouTube team discussed the impact of the shooting.

"Yesterday's horrific act of violence was deeply shocking and disturbing to our YouTube family," the statement reads. "Still we are uplifted by the heroic acts we witnessed both from employees and the San Bruno community, especially the first responders."

According to the statement, Aghdam entered the campus through the parking garage to the outside courtyard. "Thanks to the security protections put in place," reads the statement, "she never entered the building itself."

In the wake of the shooting, YouTube employees have been encouraged to take time off work to recover and take advantage of Google wellness services.

Google and YouTube is reviewing the event in "detail" and increasing security in its offices worldwide, "not only in the near term," says the statement, "but long-term."

You can read the statement in full here.

