YouTube HDR comes to iPhone X

David Katzmaier / CNET

YouTube has rolled out high dynamic range (HDR) to users of the iPhone X, enabling improved contrast and color on HDR-enabled YouTube videos.

As spotted by Macrumors, videos like those from the popular HDR Channel, are now able to be viewed in HDR mode. Neither the iPhone X nor the Apple TV are able to output the videos in 4K, however.

Not to be confused with HDR for photography, high dynamic range for video and TVs expands the range of both contrast and color significantly. Bright parts of the image can get much brighter, so the image seems to have more "depth." Colors get expanded to show more bright blues, greens, reds and everything in between. OLED-powered screens like the one on the iPhone X are particularly adept at showing HDR.

The HDR capability isn't stated in the release notes for the latest 13.17 update which only lists "General fixes and stability improvements".

YouTube is the latest company to enable HDR for the iPhone X after Netflix turned the capability on with iOS 11 in September 2017.

Representatives for YouTube did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.