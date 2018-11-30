YouTube expands Stories to creators with over 10K subscribers

YouTube

More YouTube creators can share stories now.

On Thursday, the popular video-sharing site expanded its Stories feature to "creators" with more than 10,000 subscribers, according to a YouTube blog post. The feature, which was originally called Reels, allows video makers to layer their creations with text, stickers, filters and other items.

The feature, which debuted in November 2017, lets creators make videos of up to 30 seconds in length that can be assembled into a playlist separate from their other work. The feature, which borrowed from a similar function on Snapchat, was tested with a group of roughly 100 high-profile creators.

To use the function, open YouTube's mobile app, tap on the camera icon and choose "Create Story." Once posted, stories are available for seven days. Comments are also enabled on stories, which means your fans and interact with your stories.