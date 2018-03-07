CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

Your quote tweets are ruining the internet (The 3:59, Ep. 365)

How do you call out a bad tweet? We discuss that, flying cars and Microsoft's Surface Pro with LTE.

359365b

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Now Playing: Watch this: Your quote tweets are ruining the internet (The 3:59,...
4:20

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: Your quote tweets make bad tweets worse. Do this instead