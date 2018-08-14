Your next Chromebook could dual-boot Windows 10

Information has been bubbling up within the developer community about "Campfire," an update to Chromebook firmware that would allow people to securely boot the systems into Windows 10 in addition to Google's Chrome OS.

XDA Developers first noticed it mentioned within references to Google's own Pixelbook, but has since seen enough code variations to imply that it will probably be supported for other manufacturers as well. Plus, the code changes are happening quickly enough that we might see it become available for Google's annual hardware announcements this October, when we expect to see a new Pixelbook as well as new Pixel phones.

There's been a spate of relatively expensive premium Chromebooks this year from companies like HP and Acer; the Acer Spin 13 and Switch 13, for example, come with notebook-class specifications that seem oddly overpowered for Chrome OS. Campfire may explain why.

Will they run Windows 10 well? Probably as well as any of the budget notebooks we've looked at lately.

We've reached out to Google for comment but did not immediately hear back.