Your iPhone now does Morse code, thanks to Google's Gboard keyboard

Google just made it easier for people with limited mobility to type and communicate.

Google announced that today it's rolling out Morse code on the Gboard keyboard for iOS. Gboard is Google's keyboard with Google search built in. Morse code is currently available for Gboard for Android, but Google says that it's adding improvements with today's update.

Morse code for Gboard includes settings that allow you to customize your keyboard to fit your needs. It also works with Google's standard AI text predictions and suggestions (autocomplete and autocorrect) and with Google Assistant. Google has even released a game to make learning Morse code easier.

The announcement was made with accessibility in mind. Since Morse code only uses two keys (dots and dashes) it's an easy way for people with limited mobility to communicate.

In the blog post, Google shares the story of Tania Finlayson, a developer and expert in Morse code assistive technology who was born with cerebral palsy. Finlayson uses a machine that she can control with head movements to communicate through Morse code. With Morse code for Gboard, people like Finlayson can type and use their phone using only dots and dashes.

