Firebox

Looking for some eye candy? Order up a $55 (£39, AU$71) lollipop version of your very own face. Or your friend's face, or your favorite movie star or athlete -- whoever you'd like to, um, lick.

I'm kinda wondering if they could make one of my crazy tuxedo cat, but really, she licks herself enough for both of us.

Fun British site Firebox is now offering the wacky personalized gift, bluntly dubbed "Face Licker." It doesn't just show your face, it's the size of it, which makes this treat somehow even more like a "Black Mirror" episode than if it were Dum-Dum size.

Firebox

"Submit a photo and short description of whoever you want to immortalize in sweet form and our master sugarsmiths will get to work handcrafting their likeness," the site says. "Not only are they delightfully delectable but vegan friendly too, so the only ethical dilemma you need to face is whether or not you feel comfortable repeatedly licking a life-size replica someone else's head."

Yep, but that's a big ol' ethical dilemma for some of us.

Oh, and if personalized lookalike foods are your bag, remember that Kate Middleton's brother James has a company that will put your Instagram images on a box of nine marshmallows ($20, £14GBP, AU$25). Creepiest s'mores ever!