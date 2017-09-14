Your Apple Watch cellular plan? That'll be $10 a month

Enlarge Image James Martin/CNET

The new Apple Watch Series 3 can double as its very own wrist phone, complete with LTE cellular data, for just $70, £70 or AU$100 more upfront. Apps, maps, streaming music and the ability to take calls from your own cell number, all without carrying your phone.

But you won't just be paying for that cellular radio. The LTE-equipped Apple Watch requires its very own phone plan as well. We've just confirmed it'll cost you an extra $10 a month in the US -- on top of your existing phone plan -- regardless of whether you pick AT&T, Sprint, Verizon or T-Mobile.

The four big US cellular carriers are sweetening the pot a little: Each of them will waive that $10 access fee for the first three months, and each of them will waive or refund the activation fee as well. UK and Australian plans have yet to be confirmed, though the BBC's Dave Lee reports UK network EE will charge £5 per month to serve your Watch with data.

But considering at least two carriers (Verizon and T-Mobile) used to charge a mere $5 a month for other LTE-equipped wearables, it still feels steep. $90 for your first year with a cellular Apple Watch, and $120 per year after that.

And that's without considering how much that cellular connection might drain the Watch's battery, Here's hoping it's all worth it.