Your Apple Watch and AirPods may be safe from Trump's China tax

You may not have to pay more for certain high-tech gadgets after all.

A category of tech products including the Apple Watch and AirPods will be spared from the Trump administration's next round of tariffs on Chinese goods, according to Bloomberg.

The government is expected to release a list of Chinese products as soon as Monday that'll face a 10 percent tariff, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. Those products are worth as much as $200 billion. But a product code that covers wireless devices and includes gadgets like smartwatches, fitness trackers and other products by companies like Fitbit is reportedly not on that list.

Apple and Fitbit didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other goods under the excluded product code are Apple's HomePod speaker, BeatsWL headphones and AirPort and Time Capsule internet routers, according to Bloomberg. These imports are worth about $12 billion, a person familiar with the matter told the publication.

Earlier this month, Apple wrote a letter to the Office of the United States Trade Representative saying the tariffs would make products like its Watch, AirPods and HomePod more expensive. It also argued that the tariff would be worse for the US than for China.

The White House and the Office of the US Trade Representative didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.