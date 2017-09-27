The analytics company IHS Markit issued its annual teardown of iPhone production costs, and if the estimate is correct what impresses me most is that the iPhone 8 Plus -- with 32GB more memory, a more powerful processor, wireless charging and a slightly improved camera -- only costs about $17.80 more to make.
While you might see (or emit) gasps of outrage at the thought that over half the price of the phone isn't...stuff...it actually makes sense given what I suspect is a Apple's huge cost overhead of intangibles. Plus, as long as the iPhone retains its tech je ne sais quois, you'll be paying a zeitgeist premium for it.
Another interesting note from the company's report is that it estimates the cost of manufacturing has increased by about $0.60; given the addition of the back glass, wireless charging circuitry and so on, that's unsurprising.
Apple
-
reading•Your $800 iPhone 8 Plus has $290 worth of components in it
-
Sep 26•Your $800 iPhone 8 Plus has $290 worth of components in it
-
Sep 26•MacOS High Sierra has arrived: here's how to download and install it
-
Sep 26•iPhone X is a sad joke, according to 'Silicon Valley' cast
-
Sep 25•Bill Gates goes Android, still won't use an iPhone
-
•See All
Discuss: Your $800 iPhone 8 Plus has $290 worth of...