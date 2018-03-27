You'll want Xiaomi's affordable new wireless charger

Aloysius Low/CNET

Xiaomi didn't just show off its new Mi Mix 2S at an event in Shanghai today. It also blew away the competition for the wireless charging market with a 99-yuan ($15, £10 or AU$20) charger.

Most wireless chargers cost quite a bit. And while there are cheap ones available, quality has always been a concern -- many people prefer to pay more to avoid messy or explosive situations when charging.

Xiaomi hopes to change that mindset by offering a new quality pad at a ridiculously low price compared to its competitors. The new charger will only be available in China for now and hasn't yet been named. But it will probably make its way to overseas markets soon, given how compact and easy it is to ship.

Given that there is a Xiaomi US accessory store, there's a high chance you'll see it Xiaomi's online Mi.com store really soon.

