You'll soon be able to control Windows 10 with your eyes

The option, which gives you a launchpad and lets you use your mouse and keyboard with a stare, will improve the accessibility of the operating system.

Computers
windows10eye

 Microsoft

In a bid to improve the accessibility of Windows 10, Microsoft on Wednesday unveiled details on how it would let people control its operating system with their eyes. 

The company introduced a beta version of eye control into Windows 10, which includes a launchpad that lets you choose between mouse, keyboard and text-to-speech options. Windows 10 will support the Tobii Eye Tracker 4C (with future eye-tracking cameras to come). 

The move will enable people with limited or no ability to move their arms a chance to more easily use Windows 10. It's part of a broader push by Microsoft, and the larger tech community, to make their products accessible to more people. 

Microsoft talked about eye control on Tuesday, but offered more details yesterday. 

More stories

Next Article: What Apple's earnings tell us about the iPhone 8
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF