You've got to get Movies Anywhere for your iOS devices and Apple TV (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 105)

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 105
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
Movies Anywhere - Your Movies, Together at Last
iPHONE STUFF:
Apple teams up with LG Display for foldable iPhone
Apple Working With LG Display on Future Foldable iPhone
iPhone X Supply Revised Lower Yet Again as TrueDepth System Still Faces Production Issues
AUGMENTED REALITY:
Apple CEO Tim Cook: Technology Doesn't Exist to do AR Smart Glasses 'In a Quality Way'
Games account for over half of the 3M+ ARKit-powered app downloads, 62% of revenue
iPAD PRO NEWS:
2018 iPad Pro Models May Feature TrueDepth Camera for Face ID
Apple's Face ID Turns Android Makers Away From Under-Screen Fingerprint Recognition
iOS 11 NEWS:
Apple releases iOS 11.0.3 for iPhone and iPad with audio and haptic feedback fixes, more
Apple Seeds Second Beta of iOS 11.1 to Developers and Public Beta Testers With New Emoji
iOS 11.1 Beta 2 Brings Back 3D Touch App Switcher
What's new in watchOS 4.1 beta 2? Hands-on with new changes and features [Video]
APPLE PAY NEWS:
Apple Pay cardless withdrawals now available at 5,000+ Wells Fargo ATMs
More Than 5,000 Wells Fargo ATMs Launch NFC-Enabled Mobile Wallet Capability
Apple Quietly Releases iTunes 12.6.3 With Built-In App Store
SOCIAL NETWORKING:
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.
