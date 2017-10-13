CNET también está disponible en español.

You've got to get Movies Anywhere for your iOS devices and Apple TV (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 105)

Movies Anywhere is the service we've all been asking for. Also, Apple is working with LG on a foldable iPhone for sometime after 2020, and ARKit continues to grow.

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 105

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

Movies Anywhere - Your Movies, Together at Last

iPHONE STUFF: 

Apple teams up with LG Display for foldable iPhone

iPhone X Supply Revised Lower Yet Again as TrueDepth System Still Faces Production Issues

AUGMENTED REALITY:

Apple CEO Tim Cook: Technology Doesn't Exist to do AR Smart Glasses 'In a Quality Way'

Games account for over half of the 3M+ ARKit-powered app downloads, 62% of revenue

iPAD PRO NEWS:

2018 iPad Pro Models May Feature TrueDepth Camera for Face ID

Apple's Face ID Turns Android Makers Away From Under-Screen Fingerprint Recognition

iOS 11 NEWS:

Apple releases iOS 11.0.3 for iPhone and iPad with audio and haptic feedback fixes, more

Apple Seeds Second Beta of iOS 11.1 to Developers and Public Beta Testers With New Emoji

iOS 11.1 Beta 2 Brings Back 3D Touch App Switcher

What's new in watchOS 4.1 beta 2? Hands-on with new changes and features [Video]

APPLE PAY NEWS:

Apple Pay cardless withdrawals now available at 5,000+ Wells Fargo ATMs

Apple Quietly Releases iTunes 12.6.3 With Built-In App Store

SOCIAL NETWORKING:

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

