You can't book an Uber in Google Maps for Android anymore

The feature quietly slipped away.

 Screenshot by Lori Grunin/CNET

The ability to book a ride with Uber disappeared from the Android Google Maps app with no explanation; it still gives you estimates and displays the available cars but now provides an "open app" button to perform the transaction.

Google gave no explanation, just a throwaway bullet point in its Request a Ride help section for Google Maps. This brings it into parity with the Apple app, which jettisoned the booking capability a while back. The feature evaporation was first noticed by Android Authority.

We reached out to Google for an explanation but did not immediately hear back. 

