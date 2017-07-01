Enlarge Image Apple

Your next Apple Pay purchase might help the country's national parks. From July 1 to 25, Apple will donate $1 to the National Park Foundation for every purchase made with Apple Pay at Apple's stores, website or app store, the company announced today.

"America's national parks are an inspiration to us at Apple, and we know they are as important to many of our customers as they are to us," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a media release. "Our goal is to leave the world better than we found it, so this July we're making it easier for anyone to help preserve the beauty of our natural, cultural and historical treasures."

Apple Pay launched in the US in October 2014. With a newer iPhone or Apple Watch, you can pay for items at supported retailers using near-field communication (NFC) technology. You also can use Apple Pay to make purchases in apps without having to enter your credit card information each time. And with last year's Mac OS Sierra, Apple Pay became available on Apple computers.