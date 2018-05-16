Get ready to hit the courts with the #MarioTennis Aces Pre-launch Online Tournament demo event for #NintendoSwitch from 6/1 6pm PT - 6/3 11:59pm PT! pic.twitter.com/cS4oa5XuuV — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) May 15, 2018

Mario Tennis Aces is getting a free demo that will let anyone with a Nintendo Switch try the game out early.

Nintendo announced Tuesday that its prelaunch demo event will run from June 1 at 6 p.m. PT through June 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

During that event, players can download and play a version of Mario Tennis Aces as part of an online tournament.

After that, Mario, Yoshi, Bowser and the rest of the characters will hit the courts in the full game coming on June 22.