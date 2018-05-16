CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Video Games

You can try Mario Tennis Aces early for free

Mario's first Nintendo Switch tennis tournament is free for anyone with the console.

Mario Tennis Aces is getting a free demo that will let anyone with a Nintendo Switch try the game out early.

Nintendo announced Tuesday that its prelaunch demo event will run from June 1 at 6 p.m. PT through June 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

During that event, players can download and play a version of Mario Tennis Aces as part of an online tournament.

After that, Mario, Yoshi, Bowser and the rest of the characters will hit the courts in the full game coming on June 22.

Next Article: Here in Silicon Valley, it's hard to find jurors for Apple v. Samsung patent trial