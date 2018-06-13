You can take this tiny Nintendo Switch controller almost anywhere

You don't really need a wireless controller to play the Nintendo Switch on the go -- but if you're looking for a portable alternative to the console's built in Joy-cons, you'd be hard-pressed to find something more portable than the new Zero 2 gamepad 8Bitdo just debuted at E3 2018.This tiny Bluetooth gamepad is smaller than the controls on the Game Boy Pocket (which it's adorably patterned after), but packs in a surprising amount of functionality.

Not only does it have full face buttons, two shoulder triggers, USB-C charging and rumble vibration, but it even features motion controls. That's enough kit to play almost anything that doesn't need twin analog sticks -- and the whole thing looks small enough to fit in the coin pocket of your jeans.

Now Playing: Watch this: Nintendo announces Super Mario Party for the Switch

If you do need those analog sticks, you'll have to trade that adorable portability for one of 8Bitdo's larger controllers. Fortunately, a bunch of those just got updates, too: the 8Bitdo N30 Pro 2 retools its original retro pro controller with better function buttons, vibration and motion controls. If you want to take it to the next level, the company's SN30 Pro+ is a strong contender for the best Nintendo Switch Pro controller alternative -- well, at least its predecessor was. And it didn't even have good grips!

If you want a new retro feeling, though, the company just announced the SN30 GP -- a Super Nintendo style gamepad with buttons designed to feel more like the Game Boy Pocket. Oh, and best of all, all of these controllers are compatible with Nintendo Switch, Windows, Android, MacOS and Steam! Not bad.

The company hasn't announced prices for any of these gamepads yet, but they should be available before the end of the year.

E3 2018 coverage at CNET: All of our E3 2018 coverage in one place.

E3 2018: Everything you need to know

E3 2018 coverage at GameSpot: Wall-to-wall coverage of the show from our sister site, GameSpot.

E3 2018 coverage at Giant Bomb: Still more commentary and news from E3, from our colleagues at Giant Bomb.