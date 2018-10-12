You can soon take out cash from PayPal at Walmart

PayPal

PayPal will soon let you withdraw cash from your account when you're shopping at Walmart.

Withdrawals will be available at all US Walmart locations by early November, PayPal said Thursday. A deposit service is available at Walmart now. Each transaction will cost $3.

PayPal mobile app users and PayPal Cash Mastercard customers will be able to access their cash balance at Walmart service desks, ATMs and cash registers.

"Today's news is the first time our two companies are working together to build products for our shared customers," Dan Schulman, PayPal's CEO, said in a statement.

Daniel Eckert, senior vice president for Walmart Services & Digital Acceleration, noted that 90 percent of Americans "live within 10 miles of a Walmart store."

PayPal expanded its presence at retail stores in May, when it bought Swedish payments company iZettle for $2.2 billion.