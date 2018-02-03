You can snag this limited-edition gold Razer Phone starting today

The high-end Razer Phone has earned cult favorite status for its 120Hz screen and premium speakers and for being the brain and touchpad of the prototype Project Linda laptop. But it's not exactly a household name.

Starting today, however, you can snag a limited-edition version that will set you apart from any other Razer Phone owners you know.

From Feb. 2 and "while supplies last", Razer is offering a Gold Edition Razer Phone to celebrate the Chinese Spring Festival (also known as the Lunar New Year or Chinese New Year). The phone itself has the same hardware but the logo on the back is now gold and it comes in some fancy red packaging.

You can get the Gold Edition Razer Phone at a handful of retail locations in Hong Kong. It's also available on the US and Hong Kong versions of the Razer website.