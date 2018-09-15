You can play Fortnite for Switch without Nintendo's paid online service

Nintendo

Nintendo formally unveiled its new Switch Online service on Thursday, and one of the more notable details was the need to subscribe to the service for multiplayer games. Detailed in one of the FAQs, however, it specifically mentions the super popular shooter Fortnite as one of the games exempt from the policy, and it implies that there will be others.

The FAQ lists Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Arms and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as games that definitely do require a membership.

Nintendo

It also notes that sharing screenshots and video over social networks, updates and some other services won't require a membership either.

Fortnite is free to play, and sensationally popular with kids, who probably don't have mom or dad's credit card at their disposal.

Switch Online costs $3.99 (£3.45, AU$5.95) per month, or $20 (£18, AU$30) if buy a year's subscription. Here's what you get for your money.