Video Games

You can play augmented reality Galaga on the new iPhones

The 1980s arcade game is getting an AR refresh.

Galaga gets an augmented reality upgrade. 

Remember the classic '80s arcade game Galaga?

It's getting something of a refresh -- if you snag one of Apple's upcoming iPhone XS models, you'll be able to play Galaga in augmented reality and against your friends, Directive Games said Wednesday at Apple's iPhone event. It's one of several AR arcade games that'll be available later in the year. 

This AR version of Galaga is part of Apple's push to make augmented reality a feature mainstream customers would consider using.

This is a developing story.

