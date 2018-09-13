Remember the classic '80s arcade game Galaga?
It's getting something of a refresh -- if you snag one of Apple's upcoming iPhone XS models, you'll be able to play Galaga in augmented reality and against your friends, Directive Games said Wednesday at Apple's iPhone event. It's one of several AR arcade games that'll be available later in the year.
This AR version of Galaga is part of Apple's push to make augmented reality a feature mainstream customers would consider using.
This is a developing story.
Apple Event
-
reading•You can play augmented reality Galaga on the new iPhones
-
Sep 12•Apple kills the last iPhones with headphone jacks -- nixes free adapters too
-
Sep 12•iPhone XS vs. Note 9, LG V30 and OnePlus 6
-
Sep 12•iPhone XS has 5.8-inch display, starts at $999
-
Sep 12•Apple Face ID: Everything you need to know
-
•See All
Discuss: You can play augmented reality Galaga on the new iPhones
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.