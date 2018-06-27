You can now lock up your Twitter login with a physical security key

Yubico

Worried that your Twitter account isn't safe with a password alone? Now you can lock it up with a physical security key.

On Tuesday, Twitter announced that it supports security keys as a form of login verification.

A security key (like the YubiKey, which Twitter confirms is compatible) is a physical device that can be plugged into your computer or use NFC to communicate with your phone. Once connected it acts as an additional layer of authentication for logins that require extra security. Unless someone has access to the physical key, they won't be able to get into your account.

Starting today, you can use a security key for login verification when you sign in to https://t.co/I6k1ntZlAv.https://t.co/Cu3PUyBsxz — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) June 26, 2018

Other platforms, like Facebook and Firefox, also support security keys. Now that Twitter supports the tech, you can keep your account extra secure.

To set up a security key with your account, you can follow Twitter's step-by-step instructions.