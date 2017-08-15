You can now dictate to Google in more languages

Enlarge Image Google

Google today added languages to its speech recognition software, including Georgian, Swahili and Amharic, among others.

According to Google's blog post, Android customers can now dictate (rather than type) in 119 "language varieties" via the Google keyboard, Gboard, Voice Search and the Cloud Speech API. These languages will soon be available through Google's Translate app as well.

Here's the latest list of languages and locales Google now supports:

Amharic (Ethiopia)



Armenian (Armenia)



Azerbaijani (Azerbaijani)



Bengali (Bangladesh, India)



English (Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania)



Georgian (Georgia)



Gujarati (India)



Javanese (Indonesia)



Kannada (India)



Khmer (Cambodian)



Lao (Laos)



Latvian (Latvia)



Malayalam (India)



Marathi (India)



Nepali (Nepal)



Sinhala (Sri Lanka)



Sundanese (Indonesia)



Swahili (Tanzania, Kenya)



Tamil (India, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Malaysia)



Telugu (India)



Urdu (Pakistan, India)

In addition to adding languages, Android customers using English-language speech recognition in the US can now supposedly dictate emojis. Simply say, "smiley face emoji" or "thumb's up emoji" as part of your dictation and your emoji should appear. Google says it plans to bring this features to more languages shortly.