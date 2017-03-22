You can now buy those cool Nike bands for your normal Apple Watch

Sarah Tew/CNET

The lightweight and breathable bands from the Apple Watch Nike+ edition are now available to all Apple Watch users. Apple on Tuesday announced that it will now be offering the bands separately. Color options include black, white and a two-tone black band with yellow-green (a shade Apple calls "Volt") accents.

The company also announced a wide-stripe woven nylon band and new colors of the Apple Watch Hermès bands. The straps are compatible with both sizes (38mm and 42mm) of the original Apple Watch, Apple Watch Series 1, Apple Watch Series 2 and Apple Watch Nike+ Edition.

The Nike sport and woven nylon bands cost $49 (£49, AU$79), while the classic leather buckle retails for $149, (£149, AU$229). The bands are available now.