See how Yosemite 'firefall' makes waterfall glow like lava

Even if you've been to California's impressive Yosemite National Park and marveled at the stunning vertical rock formation known as El Capitan, you probably haven't seen it like this.

Horsetail Fall, a waterfall that only flows down El Capitan in the winter and early spring, is glowing like a lava flow thanks to the setting sun.

A post shared by U.S. Department of the Interior (@usinterior) on Feb 13, 2017 at 4:26pm PST

"(If the conditions are perfect) when the setting sun's rays hit the waterfall at just the right angle, (they illuminate) the water in brilliant reds and oranges," the U.S. Department of the Interior notes on an Instagram image of the event. The glowing look doesn't appear every February, but when it does, photographers flock to capture it, as it doesn't last more than two weeks -- and only at sunset.

The photo shared by the Department of the Interior was taken by Ray Lee of RayOPhotography13, who said the photo doesn't do the sight justice.

"It is something that one has to see in person," he said. "It has been on my bucket list for a long time and I was lucky enough to witness it these past two years."

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech is cool.