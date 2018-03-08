Getty Images

Does Alexa have something diabolical in store for her human owners?

That might explain the eerie laughing she's been doing all by herself, with no bidding.

Amazon confirmed on Wednesday that devices enabled with its smart assistant are emitting disturbing cackles. "We're aware of this and working to fix it," a rep for the company said in an email.

News of the disquieting titters began surfacing recently on social media.

Twitter user CaptHandlebar, for instance, posted a short clip of Alexa laughing "randomly while I was in the kitchen":

So Alexa decided to laugh randomly while I was in the kitchen. Freaked @SnootyJuicer and I out. I thought a kid was laughing behind me. pic.twitter.com/6dblzkiQHp — CaptHandlebar (@CaptHandlebar) February 23, 2018

The captain wasn't the only one worried that robots might be coming for us all. Fellow Twitterer Gavin Hightower tweeted that he was "lying in bed about to fall asleep when Alexa on my Amazon Echo Dot [let] out a very loud and creepy laugh." Was he afraid? "There's a good chance I get murdered tonight," he added.

Lying in bed about to fall asleep when Alexa on my Amazon Echo Dot lets out a very loud and creepy laugh... there’s a good chance I get murdered tonight. — Gavin Hightower (@GavinHightower) February 26, 2018

And a tweet by one David Woodland suggested that having Alexa sign a nondisclosure agreement might not be a bad idea.

"Having an office conversation about pretty confidential stuff and Alexa just laughed," he wrote. "She simply just laughed. It was really creepy."

Having an office conversation about pretty confidential stuff and Alexa just laughed. Anybody else ever have that?



It didn't chime as if we had accidentally triggered her to wake. She simply just laughed. It was really creepy. — David Woodland (@DavidSven) March 1, 2018

Of course, she could just be chuckling because right now she's dominating her rivals, Apple's Siri and Google's Assistant. She may also be a little giddy from the media glow as she looks to become the aural figurehead for the net-connected "smart home" generation.

Amazon had no comment on what, exactly, the problem is, or when it might be fixed. We emailed back to ask if the company rep was actually a company rep and not Alexa posing as a rep to forward her evil plan.

We haven't gotten a response yet. But we did just hear a psychotic chortle from the other room...

'Alexa, be more human': Inside Amazon's effort to make its voice assistant smarter, chattier and more like you.

The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.