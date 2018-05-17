Yanny or Laurel? Who cares when the reactions are this hilarious

A lot like the famous dress that divided the world over whether it was blue and black or white and gold, the short Yanny vs. Laurel audio clip has gone wildly viral, with the entire internet arguing over what's said. Even though we now know the origin of the famous clip, the debate rages on.

Now Playing: Watch this: Yanny or Laurel? Both are right!

Whatever you hear, all you need to do is jump on Twitter to see some of the hilarious reactions. Even celebrities, politicians, sports teams and brands are chiming in with what they hear. While scientists debate over why we're all hearing different things from the same audio clip, check out how the rest of the internet is weighing in.

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

This is crazy. It’s 100% Yanny.

No question. https://t.co/KdSa474u5G — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) May 16, 2018

Literally everything at my show just stopped to see if people hear Laurel or Yanny. I hear Laurel. https://t.co/efWRw1Gj0L — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 15, 2018

it's so clearly laurel. I can't even figure out how one would hear yanny. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 15, 2018

#NetNeutrality means you can use the internet how you (not some company) see fit – even if that’s debating about #Yanny & #Laurel. #SaveTheInternet



(It’s “Laurel”, by the way) — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) May 16, 2018

Some brands also showed up to weigh in, but some were more inclined to answer than others:

100% of people who hear Yanny like pineapple on their pizza. — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) May 16, 2018

I can’t tell if it’s Yanny or Laurel bc I refuse to turn up my volume for any reason — MoonPie (@MoonPie) May 15, 2018

Not sure about Laurel or Yanny, sounds a little different to us. Maybe everyone should listen just one more time? https://t.co/MYzWFeKu9v — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 16, 2018

#Yanny or #Laurel... am I the only one that hears Skittles? — Skittles (@Skittles) May 16, 2018

It might just be the tinnitus but does anyone else hear LANA?? #Yanny #Laurel #ArcherFXX — Archer (@archerfxx) May 16, 2018

Sports teams also got in on the fun:

But for real...



Yanny or Laurel? pic.twitter.com/3ekJ9JxAOH — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 16, 2018

When someone tries to convince you it's Yanny. pic.twitter.com/yrNfQ6PZNe — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) May 16, 2018

#laureloryanny?

->We hear R U S S E L L pic.twitter.com/yna8YN9LkK — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) May 16, 2018

Even Sesame Street joined in:

Me no hear #Laurel or #Yanny. Me hear cookies crunching.



Oh wait. Dat me... FALSE ALARM! — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) May 16, 2018

But some of the best comedy (and judgments) came from Twitter users like you and me:

Nine months from now:



“Oh you had twins, what are their names?”



“Yanny and Laurel.”



“You named both your kids Laurel?”#Yanny #Laurel #TeamLaurel — Shad Powers (@shad_powers) May 16, 2018

I'm thoroughly convinced that anyone who heard #Laurel is part of a conspiracy trying to make us think we're all crazy — Ash (@ashleyv1228) May 16, 2018

I hear #Yanny and I am sticking to it. I think people just say they hear #Laurel to stir the pot! — Rye The News Guy™ (@RyeTheNewsGuy) May 16, 2018

I truly believe there is strength and joy in diversity and also everyone hearing ‘Yanny’ is an evolutionary affront to God. #laurel — Emily Andras (@emtothea) May 16, 2018

It's official. Anyone who hears "yanny" needs to make an appointment with a psychiatrist, ASAP

#Laurel #Yanny — puppymonkeybaby (@apzanolli) May 16, 2018

OK I hear #Yanny and I'll fight anyone who hears #Laurel. Ya'll liars and I hope you get soap in your eyes every time you shower. — Celina (@CeliBunneh) May 16, 2018

Just so you know, I can hear both Yanny and Laurel depending on which word I'm focusing on. Who knows what that means, but that's where I stand on the most pressing issue of our time.

