Yanny or Laurel? Who cares when the reactions are this hilarious

A lot like the famous dress that divided the world over whether it was blue and black or white and gold, the short Yanny vs. Laurel audio clip has gone wildly viral, with the entire internet arguing over what's said. Even though we now know the origin of the famous clip, the debate rages on.
Whatever you hear, all you need to do is jump on Twitter to see some of the hilarious reactions. Even celebrities, politicians, sports teams and brands are chiming in with what they hear. While scientists debate over why we're all hearing different things from the same audio clip, check out how the rest of the internet is weighing in.
Some brands also showed up to weigh in, but some were more inclined to answer than others:
Sports teams also got in on the fun:
Even Sesame Street joined in:
But some of the best comedy (and judgments) came from Twitter users like you and me:
Just so you know, I can hear both Yanny and Laurel depending on which word I'm focusing on. Who knows what that means, but that's where I stand on the most pressing issue of our time.
