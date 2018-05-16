Yanny or Laurel? The internet is fighting over this robot's mysterious word

The internet has brought us the next thing to fight over, and it doesn't involve debating the color of a dress.
Instead, people on Twitter and Reddit are arguing over whether an audio recording is saying "Yanny" or "Laurel."
Update, May 15, 7:00 p.m. PT: Here's what science has to say about this phenomenon.
A user on Reddit shared the clip a few days ago, and people on the internet have been arguing over what they hear.
Apparently, playing with the bass levels can help you hear both pronunciations. But even after listening to this, all I'm able to hear is "Yanny."
Editor's note: Abrar is 100 percent wrong. It's totally "Laurel."
A YouTube video also plays with pitches to try to understand how people are hearing different things. (I was finally able to hear "Laurel" here.)
Here's another that lets you hear both:
Still, it's inevitable that this'll lead to plenty of heated debates. Let the yelling matches begin.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.