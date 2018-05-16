Yanny or Laurel? The internet is fighting over this robot's mysterious word

The internet has brought us the next thing to fight over, and it doesn't involve debating the color of a dress.

Instead, people on Twitter and Reddit are arguing over whether an audio recording is saying "Yanny" or "Laurel."

Update, May 15, 7:00 p.m. PT: Here's what science has to say about this phenomenon.

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

A user on Reddit shared the clip a few days ago, and people on the internet have been arguing over what they hear.

Apparently, playing with the bass levels can help you hear both pronunciations. But even after listening to this, all I'm able to hear is "Yanny."

Editor's note: Abrar is 100 percent wrong. It's totally "Laurel."

you can hear both when you adjust the bass levels: pic.twitter.com/22boppUJS1 — Earth Vessel Quotes (@earthvessquotes) May 15, 2018

A YouTube video also plays with pitches to try to understand how people are hearing different things. (I was finally able to hear "Laurel" here.)

Here's another that lets you hear both:

Still, it's inevitable that this'll lead to plenty of heated debates. Let the yelling matches begin.