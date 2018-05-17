The surprising origin of Yanny/Laurel: An opera singer hired by Vocabulary.com

Twitter

Regardless of whether you hear "Yanny" or "Laurel" in that crazy audio sample that's blowing up the internet right now, you're probably curious where that robotic voice came from, and why it's saying "Laurel" at all.

We now have the answer, according to Wired (paywall), and it's a pretty astounding one.

It's not a robot.

It's an opera singer.

A member of the original Broadway cast of Cats.

And he allegedly recorded the audio you're hearing -- the word "Laurel" -- for this specific page at Vocabulary.com.

"We hired a bunch of opera singers to record 200,000 words, basically," Vocabulary.com co-founder Marc Tinkler told Wired.

"We set [the singers] up with laptops with really great microphones in a DIY sound booth. They would just sit there and a word would appear on the screen and they would say it. They did this thousands of times," he added.

In other words, he disputes one of the four current scientific explanations for why you'd hear "Yanny" instead. Yes, there are at least four.

But how did this Vocabulary.com audio go viral? Wired traces that back to a Georgia high school freshman, Katie Hetzel, who was looking up the word "Laurel" for her world literature class, and Fernando Castro, a senior at the same school who saw her Instagram story and polled his fellow classmates -- much like you might be doing with your friends and family now.

Then it made its way to Reddit, and the rest is history.

So there's no question left: It's "Laurel." That's undisputable. You can totally go win that argument now.