Yamaha now has an Alexa-controlled piano

Yahama's MusicCast links up with Alexa, adding 40 multi-room connected products.

Yamaha's Disklavier piano is now Alexa-connected.

Alexa, play my piano.

Yahama's MusicCast multi-room audio technology links a number of Yamaha's audio products together. A new Amazon Alexa hook-in means these will work via Alexa-controlled tech like the Echo and Echo Dot via an Alexa skill coming in October.

Yamaha's Disklavier Enspire piano is one of these products, meaning you'll be able to control the piano remotely via Alexa devices for cross-room playback. MusicCast Yahama products also include receivers, sound bars, wireless speakers and streaming amps. According to Yamaha, support for AV products will arrive "this winter."

