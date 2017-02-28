Yamaha's MusicCast will get cozy with Alexa voice control in 2017

Sarah Tew/CNET

Yamaha has announced that its multi-room system MusicCast will soon take orders from the Alexa voice assistant.

"MusicCast is the most versatile and powerful wireless multiroom audio system on the market, and the integration with Amazon Alexa makes it even easier to control," said Bob Goedken, general manager of Yamaha's AV division in a press release.

Up to 40 MusicCast products coming this fall -- from standalone speakers to receivers -- will be controllable using an Alexa-enabled speaker such as the Amazon Echo Dot.

Yamaha follows other multi-room systems which have also announced voice control, including Sonos and DTS Play-Fi. One of the biggest challenges, according to Sonos, is making the commands natural. It wants to make its experience as easy as saying "Alexa play music" without a complicated "Alexa tell Sonos to play music in the bedroom" or similar.