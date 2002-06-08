CNET también está disponible en español.

Yahoo to give home page a makeover

After holding on to the same basic framework for seven years, the Web portal is hoping to court advertisers with a redesign, according to sources.

Yahoo is planning to launch a newly redesigned home page that features a cleaner layout and a better showcase for advertisers, according to sources familiar with the changes.
