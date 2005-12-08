CNET también está disponible en español.

Yahoo launches Q&#38;A service

Free beta service will allow people to ask questions online on any topic and get answers from anyone who wants to answer them.

Yahoo was set to launch on Thursday a free beta service, Yahoo Answers, that will allow people to ask questions online on any topic and get answers from anyone who wants to answer them. The questions and answers will be archived and searchable.

Users also will be able to get questions and answers on their favorite topics on their My Yahoo page or any other RSS (really simple syndication) reader.

