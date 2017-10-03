Aloysius Low/CNET

Xiaomi has created a new record.

On Saturday, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said on Chinese social media the company shipped more than 10 million phones in September alone, saying demand is so high that supply for some models remains tight.

"We have good news to share: More than 10 million Xiaomi phones were shipped in September, marking the first time in our history we have crossed 10 million units in a single month! This means our business has achieved a new level," said Lei Jun.

Xiaomi isn't a household name in the US (yet), but it years ago was the top-selling smartphone brand in China, which made it the fourth biggest smartphone company in the world. It's dipped in Chinese popularity since then, but has found success in the growing India market.

The revelation comes just weeks after Xiaomi announced two new phones, the Mi Mix 2, a bezel-less phone with a ceramic back that is the company's most expensive phone to date, and the Mi A1, a budget Android One phone created for developing markets such as India.

There's still some catching up to do if the company wants to reclaim its top spot in its homeland, however. Huawei, a fellow Chinese phone manufacturer, globally outsold Apple in June and July, during which time it was second only to Samsung in sales. Huawei has shipped 73 million devices from January to June this year, an average of 12 million phones every month.

Still, 10 million in one month is nothing to scoff at, and a sign that Xiaomi is back on track after losing momentum in 2016.

