Xiaomi phones are coming to the UK and Europe -- and US may be next

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Xiaomi, the fourth largest smartphone company in the world, barely sells its phones outside of Asia. But soon you'll be able to buy them in the UK.

Less than a day after it filed for an IPO on the Hong Kong stock exchange, Xiaomi has teamed up with wireless carrier Three to officially sell its devices in the UK, according to the carrier.

At long last @xiaomi's coming to the UK. And it's only on Three. Welcome, #xiaomi. Kettle's on. https://t.co/oCoih5FREc — Three UK (@ThreeUK) May 3, 2018

We don't know exactly when Xiaomi's phones will go on sale in the UK. Three vaguely stated that they're "coming soon", and a Three representative tells CNET it doesn't have more information to share quite yet. Xiaomi didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The CNET staff has given positive reviews to a handful of Xiaomi phones, like the Mi Mix 2 and Mi 6. However, many of our readers can't get their hands on these phones because of the limited availability.

Reuters also reports that Xiaomi's phones will come to other European nations such as Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Italy and Sweden. Last year, Xiaomi made its European debut in Spain and alluded that more countries would come. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Xiaomi wants to break into the US market, too, by the end of 2018 or early 2019.

"We have been watching Xiaomi's success from afar and impressed with the huge range of connected devices that they currently offer," reads a statement provided by Three UK. "This partnership provides us with another leading brand in our smartphone range and also opens the door for innovative new connected products that we can provide to Three customers in the future. So watch this space!"