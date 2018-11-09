On Nov. 8, Xiaomi launched its first phone for the UK, the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro.
Xiaomi ranks as the fourth-largest smartphone company in the world, with customers mainly concentrated in China and parts of Asia. Xiaomi's UK launch signals the company's expansion to a new market, and a step toward being a more global brand.
The Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro is the company's current flagship phone. It has premium features like dual 12-megapixel cameras, a 6.21-inch AMOLED screen, an in-display fingerprint sensor and a Snapdragon 845 chip. It's the top tier of the Xiaomi Mi 8 series, which also comprises the Mi 8 and Mi 8 Lite. (Note that the Mi 8 Pro was called the Mi 8 Explorer Edition in some markets.)
According to Reuters, Xiaomi is bringing its "entry-level" Redmi 6A phone to the UK too, along with other Xiaomi products like its Band 3 fitness tracker and its electric scooter. A Xiaomi retail store is slated to open in the Westfield Mall in London on Nov. 18, Reuters reports.
Xiaomi has another event on Dec. 8 in New York City. Perhaps Xiaomi will bring the Mi 8 Pro to the States as well.
Xiaomi's phones come to the UK with the Mi 8 Pro and Redmi 6A
