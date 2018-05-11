Xiaomi is bringing its smart home products to the US

Xiaomi

Chinese phone giant Xiaomi will be bringing several of its smart home products to the US.

A selection of gear, including the Mi LED Smart Bulb and Mi Smart Plug, will be available in the US soon, said Wang Xiang, a Xiaomi vice president, in a tweet on Thursday. The first product to ship will be the Mi Bedside Lamp, which will be available this month, according to a blog post published Friday.

The company also announced this week during the Google I/O developer conference that its smart home products are now compatible with Google Assistant, Google's version of Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa.

Even though its phones are not yet available in the US, Xiaomi is one of the top five smartphone manufacturers worldwide thanks to the company's success and popularity in its native China. Back in March, CEO Lei Jun promised Xiaomi phones would finally be available in the US by the end of 2018. It already sells some of its other products in the US, including the Mi Box set-top box, fitness trackers and watches, and smart home devices.