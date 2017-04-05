Xbox's Project Scorpio secrets to be spilled later this week

Xbox fans are in for a treat. Microsoft's upcoming console Project Scorpio is slated for a big reveal this Thursday at 6am PT. The details will be provided by video game analyst Digital Foundry and appear on Eurogamer. Microsoft has confirmed to CNET that the duo will have the exclusive on the upcoming unveiling.

For those who aren't familiar, Project Scorpio will be the most powerful console Microsoft has ever made. It will feature high tech upgrades like rendering games at 4K resolution with 60 frames per second, and play virtual reality games like Fallout 4 VR. It's also been said that the new console won't get any exclusive games. Instead it will run current Xbox One games, just with 4.5x the power.

While Digital Foundry and Microsoft haven't said what will be revealed in the exclusive, some believe we'll find out the console's specs. It's not super clear why Microsoft would let a third party reveal its console's specs instead of revealing them itself. Perhaps this is a display of confidence in Project Scorpio's power. In that case, bold move Microsoft.

Microsoft has already revealed that Project Scorpio will run a 6 teraflops GPU (compare to the 4.2 teraflops on the Playstation 4 Pro) and an eight-core CPU. Project Scorpio is expected to release in the fourth quarter of 2017, with more official info coming at E3 on June 11, so stay tuned to CNET as more info comes in.