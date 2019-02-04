Xbox Live to connect with players on iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch

Microsoft

Microsoft's Xbox Live will soon add long-requested support for connecting players on other popular game platforms, according to a recently published game conference schedule.

The software giant intends to offer a peek at the software development kit that will allow gamers on iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch to play on Microsoft's social gaming hub next month at the Game Developers Conference, according to the description of one of the conference's sessions.

"Get a first look at the SDK to enable game developers to connect players between iOS, Android, and Switch in addition to Xbox and any game in the Microsoft Store on Windows PCs," the description reads. The development "will break down barriers for developers that want their communities to mingle more freely across platforms," it goes on to say.

A job posting nearly four years ago hinted at the possibility of bringing Xbox Live to iOS and Android games. This kind of cross-functionality of the service could make Xbox Live a far more appealing alternative to current social gaming options.

It wasn't immediately clear from the session description when consumers could expect to see the functionality in the wild, and Microsoft representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Game Developers Conference is scheduled to be held March 18 through 22 in San Francisco.