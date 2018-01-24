Xbox Game Pass to offer Microsoft games on release date

Xbox

Xbox announced Tuesday plans to expand Xbox Game Pass, the company's subscription service. All new Xbox One-exclusive games from Microsoft will now be released into Xbox Game Pass on the same date as their global release. That's good news for subscribers who've had to wait for releases in the past. Now, when a game launches, it will be immediately included in Xbox Game Pass to all members.

This includes anticipated games from Microsoft like Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2 and Crackdown 3, as well as any future games from Microsoft Studios. That could also include new versions of big franchises like Halo, Forza or Gears of War.

Microsoft also announced a new, 6-month Xbox Game Pass subscription card to be sold at partner retailers like GameStop for $60. The 6-month subscription card will be available March 20.