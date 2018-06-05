CNET también está disponible en español.

Microsoft's big E3 sale on Xbox consoles, games starts June 7

Through June 23, a ton of Xbox consoles, gear and games are on sale, including some third-party accessories.

xbox-one-x-pubg

PUBG for Xbox is on sale as part of the E3 blowout.

 Xbox

Xbox fans are getting a gift for E3 -- from June 7 to June 23 Microsoft has put its Xbox consoles, accessories and a ton of titles on sale.

Offers include 

You can find more details here on the Xbox site.

