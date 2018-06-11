Microsoft Xbox at E3 2018: Watch live here for the company's big games press conference

Microsoft always holds one of the most lavishly produced E3 press conferences each year, promoting the latest from its Xbox game console. Besides new games, there's usually a surprise guest or two, but it's hard to beat 2009's cameo by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, for the launch of The Beatles: Rock Band.

This year, rumors are swirling around Halo 6, the newest installment in the hit space epic series that helped launch the original Xbox nearly two decades ago. Additionally, the previous installment, Halo 5: Guardians, came out three years ago, and that installment was three years after Halo 4. So, it's safe to assume we'll hear something Halo related.

There's also interest in a new installment in the futuristic action series, Gears of War. These rumors are based on an unconfirmed leak from Walmart, but many fans now have their hopes up. Even Cliff Bleszinski, who designed the original Gears of War and worked on some of the sequels before leaving to help found a new game studio, has said he's hoping to see something.

Prognosticators have also wondered when Microsoft will start competing more directly with Sony's PlayStation Now streaming games service. So far, the software giant has pointed to its Xbox Play Anywhere initiative to promise players that some games they buy can be played on a PC or an Xbox. But with Electronic Arts announcing its own streaming service likely to launch in the next couple years, the pressure's on Microsoft to offer a true competitor of its own.

Microsoft's press conference is also where we often get to see some of the first gameplay from game makers that won't have their own press conferences, like Rockstar and its highly anticipated upcoming western drama Red Dead Redemption 2. Other hyped games like EA's upcoming Anthem online epic and Ubisoft's upcoming Assassin's Creed: Odyssey may also make a showing.

There's also a chance Microsoft could surprise fans with its long-rumored VR headset, though that's unlikely.

Either way, we'll find out soon. The press conference kicks off at 1 p.m. PT, 4 p.m. ET.

Where?

We'll have the livestream right here, so you can follow along in real time. (And you can find the full schedule of press events and E3 show floor hours here.)

Alternately, you can watch on the official YouTube channel or Twitch channel.

The event itself is happening in Los Angeles, and the CNET team will be there on the ground.

The E3 press conference schedule



Saturday, June 9

Electronic Arts announced that its upcoming Battlefield 5 game will take on Fortnite. It also unveiled a new Star Wars game, called "Fallen Jedi," and a release date for its Anthem online epic. [ Read our recap here



Sunday, June 10

Bethesda -- 6:30 p.m. PT (9:30 p.m. ET) [How to watch the livestream]



Monday, June 11

Tuesday, June 12

Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET) [How to watch the livestream]

