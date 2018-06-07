Xbox at E3 2018: Watch live for more from Microsoft on Halo, Gears and more

Microsoft always holds one of the most lavishly produced E3 press conferences each year, promoting the latest from its Xbox game console. Besides new games, there's usually a surprise guest or two, but it's hard to beat 2009's cameo by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, for the launch of The Beatles: Rock Band.

When?

Sunday, June 10: 1:00 p.m. PT, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where?

We'll have the livestream right here, so you can follow along in real time. (And you can find the full schedule of press events and E3 show floor hours here.)

Alternately, you can watch on the official YouTube channel or Twitch channel.

The event itself is happening in Los Angeles, and the CNET team will be there on the ground.

Now Playing: Watch this: E3 2018 preview

What can we expect?

Microsoft usually highlights a big lineup of new games, and sometimes multimedia apps or new hardware. Here's what we're anticipating.

New games: Halo, Gears of War, Crackdown and more

There have been relatively few leaks about Xbox-specific games at E3 this year. Prognosticators point to Halo 6, a new Gears of War game, and perhaps a new game in the cult favorite Crackdown series.

There have been relatively few leaks about Xbox-specific games at E3 this year. Prognosticators point to Halo 6, a new Gears of War game, and perhaps a new game in the cult favorite Crackdown series. Streaming service

Like Sony's PSNow and Nvidia's GeForce Now, we may see a streaming game service from Xbox, with games played on remote server farms and streamed to you at home.

Like Sony's PSNow and Nvidia's GeForce Now, we may see a streaming game service from Xbox, with games played on remote server farms and streamed to you at home. More on the Adaptive Controller

It's a strong bet that Microsoft will show off more about its recently announced Xbox Adaptive Controller

It's a strong bet that Microsoft will show off more about its recently announced The next Xbox

While the upgraded Xbox One X was released just last year, the core Xbox One dates back to 2013, which is technology terms is roughly forever ago. Will we see some hint of the next full generation of living-room console? Unlikely this year, but there could always be a tease.

E3 2018: What to expect: All the rumors and early news from the year's biggest gaming show

E3 2018 coverage at CNET: All of our E3 2018 coverage in one place

E3 2018 coverage at GameSpot: Wall-to-wall coverage of the show from our sister site, GameSpot

E3 2018 coverage at Giant Bomb: Still more commentary and news from E3, from our colleagues at Giant Bomb