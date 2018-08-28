Xbox All Access is official: Bundles console, Xbox Live, Game Pass

Xbox/Screenshot by CNET

Microsoft on Monday revealed Xbox All Access: A 24-month plan that bundles together the cost of an Xbox One console, Xbox Live service and the Game Pass video game subscription service. The plan was previously rumored last week and the details have come true.

Microsoft's plan lets players get an Xbox One S for $22 per month or the higher-end Xbox One X for $35 a month, and at the end of the 24-month term players own the console and can choose whether to continue subscribing to either Xbox Live or the Game Pass service. Details of the plan were earlier reported by Thurrott.

The Xbox One S version of this plan is particularly good, as it saves about $130 over the lifetime of the subscription versus outright buying the console and both services. The Xbox One X version only saves about $20. However, this service does lock a player into both subscription services for the 24-month period, which is a caveat worth mentioning if you weren't planning on using either Game Pass or Xbox Live for two years.

However, similar to the various installment plans now available for buying iPhones and high-end Android phones, the plan could help customers looking to buy the console with a lower up-front cost.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.