'X-Files' turns 24, and Scully and Mulder are still perfect

What were you doing 24 years ago Sunday? Maybe you'd just discovered a new sci-fi show called "The X-Files" and were about to fall under its spell.
"The X-Files" premiered nearly a quarter of a century ago, on Sept. 10, 1993. On Sunday, star Gillian Anderson, who played FBI agent Dr. Dana Scully, paid tribute to the anniversary with a tweet thanking co-star David "Fox Mulder" Duchovny.
Obviously there's still some kind of mental mind-meld between the two, because in less than an hour, Duchovny responded.
Fans, to absolutely no one's surprise, loved the exchange. They still want to believe in the supernaturally inclined supercouple.
And if you want to catch up on that very first meeting between the dynamic duo, streaming channel Fox Now is streaming the "X-Files" pilot. The truth is out there. Still.
"The X-Files" will return for a new season in 2018.
