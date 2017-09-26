'X-Files' stars Gillian Anderson, David Duchovny take a knee

They want to believe -- in justice. "X-Files" stars Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny both tweeted out a photo Monday night showing the two actors with arms linked and each on one knee, using the hashtag #TakeAKnee.

The hashtag and both the arm linking and bended knee refer to the actions of NFL players during the national anthem to protest police injustice against minorities. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began the protest movement last football season and it has grown this fall. President Donald Trump made headlines over the weekend for his remarks at an Alabama political rally urging NFL owners to fire players who protest.

Anderson and Duchovny appear to be on the set of "The X-Files," which is returning with an 11th season consisting of 10 new episodes expected to air later this year or in 2018. Filming began in Vancouver, British Columbia, in August, according to the Vancouver Sun.

Both Duchovny's and Anderson's tweets, which show the same photo, quickly went viral. In just over an hour, Anderson's was retweeted more than 4,400 times and liked more than 12,000 times. Duchovny's was retweeted more than 2,500 times and liked more than 7,500 times, and both were continuing to climb at press time.

Many fans replied with supportive tweets of their own.

I've never saved a meme so fast in my life — elanor 🌺 (@elanorgabriela) September 26, 2017

This makes me so happy. 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/Hj0mGYK18p — Sultan of Sarcasm (@SultanSarcasm) September 26, 2017

So Proud of you both and OMG. Y'all look fantastic. — Trustno1 (@believeinxfiles) September 26, 2017

I thought I could not love you guys more than I already did. — Brian Moore (@BriTheWebGuy) September 26, 2017

And in a controversial topic, some fans found the traditional "X-Files" recipe of serious with a side of humor.

This is the weirdest football game I've ever seen but I'm into it — vegan mortensen (@TrinAndTonic) September 26, 2017

I want to kneelieve. — Robert Felker (@2roads_diverged) September 26, 2017

The Truth Is Right Here. — Jett Vee (@rubydoomsday) September 26, 2017

