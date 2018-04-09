For non-wrestling fans, Sunday night was just a regular evening. But for those in the know, the much-anticipated WrestleMania 34 was like the Super Bowl meets the Oscars meets Christmas morning. The seven-hour event at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans produced plenty of action and surprises, and naturally, a few memorable moments turned into social media memes.
Perhaps the funniest meme came from John Cena. The WWE star was sitting in the crowd in civilian clothes when a uniformed official whispered something in his ear (NOT STAGED AT ALL), and suddenly Cena was off like a prom dress.
Fans had many ideas as to why Cena was running, and the snarky captions flew.
No oven timer, no Infinity War screening (we've got a new TV spot, though). Instead, Cena was racing to a match with the out-of-retirement, 53-year-old Undertaker. And in just a few minutes, the Undertaker undertook to take him under.
In other matches of note, Ronda Rousey, former UFC women's bantamweight champ, made her WWE debut with a tribute to the style of her idol, the late "Rowdy" Roddy Piper.
Rousey and partner Kurt Angle defeated Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. CBS Sports dubbed Rousey "WWE's newest full-time superstar," and fans had plenty to say, too.
But perhaps the biggest reaction of the night came when Daniel Bryan made his WWE return after battling years of injuries and health problems. Is Bryan back? One word for that:
