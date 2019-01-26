CNET también está disponible en español.

WWE Royal Rumble 2019: Start time, how to watch, confirmed entrants, full match card and more

The Royal Rumble is this weekend. Here's every confirmed match and Rumble entrant.

WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will defend her title against Sasha Banks this Sunday.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2019 takes place this Sunday, Jan. 27 in Phoenix, Arizona. Each year's Royal Rumble signals the start of "Wrestlemania season", which this year culminates with Wrestlemania 35 on April 7 in New Jersey. Just like last year, the 2019 Royal Rumble will actually showcase two battle royals: one each for 30 WWE female superstars and 30 male superstars. Beyond the actual Royal Rumble matches, the card is really stacked with nearly every WWE title on the line Sunday -- the Intercontinental title is the only one not up for grabs.Check out the times and dates as well as the full match card below.

Times and dates

The Royal Rumble 2019 takes place in Phoenix Arizona on Sunday, Jan. 27. The show starts at 4 p.m. PT. If you're a WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 per month, but free this month for new subscribers -- you can watch it live for free. Otherwise you'll need to contact your local cable provider and pay separate fee to watch. There will also be a kickoff show to stream live starting at 2 p.m. PT on WWE's YouTube channel and the WWE Network before the show proper starts. 

In anticipation of this weekend's Royal Rumble PPV, WWE recently remade the 1991 Royal Rumble poster, updated with current male WWE Superstars:

Match card

  • Raw Women's Championship match: Sasha Banks vs. Ronda Rousey
  • Smackdown Women's Championship match: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka
  • Smack Tag-Team Championship match: The Bar vs. Shane and Miz
  • WWE Universal Championship match: Finn Balor vs. Brock Lesnar
  • WWE Championship match: Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles
  • United States Championship match: Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
  • Cruiserweight Championship Fatal 4-way match: Buddy Murphy vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami
  • Women's Royal Rumble
  • Men's Royal Rumble
Ronda Rousey is one of the biggest mainstream draws in WWE right now. 

Confirmed Rumble participants

Each Royal Rumble match consists of 30 superstars. The match starts with two combatants and another entrant enters the match every two minutes. This list of confirmed entrants will be updated as the event approaches. 

Women's Royal Rumble match

  1. Natalya
  2. Bayley
  3. Ember Moon
  4. Lacey Evans
  5. Alexa Bliss
  6. Ruby Riott
  7. Sarah Logan
  8. Liv Morgan
  9. Mickie James
  10. Alicia Fox
  11. Mandy Rose
  12. Sonya Deville
  13. Zelina Vega
  14. Charlotte Flair
  15. Naomi
  16. Tamina
  17. Peyton Royce
  18. Billie Kay
  19. Dana Brooke
  20. Lana
  21. Nia Jax
  22. Nikki Cross
  23. Carmella (confirmed for the No. 30 spot)
Brock Lesnar is the current WWE Universal Champion. He takes on the very first Universal Champion, Finn Balor, this weekend. 

Men's Royal Rumble match

  1. John Cena
  2. Dean Ambrose
  3. Seth Rollins
  4. Samoa Joe
  5. Drew McIntyre
  6. Kofi Kingston
  7. Big E
  8. Xavier Woods
  9. Apollo Crews
  10. Baron Corbin
  11. Elias
  12. Jinder Mahal
  13. Jeff Hardy
  14. Bobby Lashley
  15. Andrade
  16. Rey Mysterio
  17. Mustafa Ali
  18. Randy Orton
  19. R-Truth (confirmed for the No. 30 spot)
