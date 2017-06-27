WWE women's tournament will be the rise of its next starlet

3:45 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

So you binged watched the first season of "GLOW" in one day and now have an itch for women's pro wrestling? You're in luck!

The WWE on Tuesday officially announced the Mae Young Classic, a women's wrestling tournament that'll be available exclusively on its streaming service, the WWE Network, on August 28.

Named after women's wrestling pioneer Mae Young, the Classic will bring together 32 performers from around the world in an attempt to find the WWE's next big starlet. The first four episodes will be made available on August 28, with three more coming on September 4 and the finals streaming live on September 12.

Other than finding a new star for the women's division, which has gotten a big boost in recent years thanks to fan demand and the success of Ronda Rousey in the UFC, WWE also hopes to bring new subscribers to its network. At last count, around 1.66 million are subscribed, but the company has long aimed to get that number up to 2 or even 3 million.

It's the third tournament of its kind, with the WWE last year running Cruiserweight Classic and earlier this year crowning its first ever UK Champion after a two-day tournament.

